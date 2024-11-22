Watch Now
Angel Trees up at Each of Famous Tate's 11 Showrooms Across Tampa Bay

Famous Tate is helping make the holidays special for local kids in need. Right now, you can stop by the Angel Tree at any of their 11 showrooms around the Bay Area.
While you're there, also check out the Black Friday deals they're offering on home appliances and mattress sets!

For more information, visit FamousTate.com. To find an Angel Tree location near you, visit ABCActionNews.com/AngelTree.

