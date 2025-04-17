An Interactive Game in Downtown Tampa: 'CLUE: A Walking Mystery' Now - May 11

Enter the world of CLUE in the all-new interactive and immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. In this new spin on everyone’s favorite mystery game, guests step into the roles of the beloved CLUE characters (Mayor Green, Colonel Mustard, Solicitor Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett, and Chef White) as detectives to solve the mystery of who murdered the elusive Mr. Boddy. The case has gone cold, with the murderer still at large. Determined to finally catch the culprit, the newly minted detectives are instructed by the butler and sent off in search of clues to be found in the furniture that came from the iconic rooms in Tudor Mansion (the Library, the Billiard Room, the Ballroom, etc.), now located on Tampa's Riverwalk. Searching for these long-lost antiques will challenge players to be the first group to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT?

CLUE: A Walking Mystery is an interactive game that takes place across multiple locations on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. Detectives will be greeted by the butler and then sent on their way to solve a mystery, gathering clues from popular Tampa sites and shops.

For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.