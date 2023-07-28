Watch Now
American Stage Presents ‘La Gringa,’ the Story of a Young Woman’s Search for Her Identity

American Stage presents "La Gringa," the story of a young woman's search for identity.
When Maria Elena Garcia goes to visit her family in Puerto Rico for the first time she arrives with plans to connect with her homeland. Once home though, she realizes that Puerto Rico does not welcome her with open arms. If she is seen as a Puerto Rican in the United States and an American in Puerto Rico, Maria concludes that she is nobody everywhere.

It's on stage now through August 13. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AmericanStage.org.

