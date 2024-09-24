Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA)

The emergence of third-party litigation funding is a worrisome trend that has exacerbated the escalating costs within our legal system. We're talking about this growing concern with Lynne McChristian. She's the director of the Office of Risk Management and Insurance Research and a senior instructor at the University of Illinois.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA)

The emergence of third-party litigation funding is a worrisome trend that has exacerbated the escalating costs within our legal system.

We're talking about this growing concern with Lynne McChristian. She's the director of the Office of Risk Management and Insurance Research and a senior instructor at the University of Illinois.

For more information, visit APCI.org/Legal-System-Abuse.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com