Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

American Heart Month: Show Your Heart Some Love with Florida Orange Juice

As we kick off American Heart Month, what better way to show some love to our hearts than with the natural goodness of Florida Orange Juice!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orange Juice

Kick-off American Heart Month with a refreshing twist in our latest segment!

Registered dietitian and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier, joins us to share the heart-healthy benefits of Florida Orange Juice, the Original Wellness Drink.

Watch as she prepares delicious, easy-to-make recipes like Bulgar Grain Bowls, Citrus Chicken Lettuce Wraps, and an Orange Juice & Berry Smoothie – perfect for keeping your heart happy and your family nourished.

Find all the recipes and learn more at FloridaJuice.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com