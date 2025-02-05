American Heart Month: Show Your Heart Some Love with Florida Orange Juice

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orange Juice

Kick-off American Heart Month with a refreshing twist in our latest segment!

Registered dietitian and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier, joins us to share the heart-healthy benefits of Florida Orange Juice, the Original Wellness Drink.

Watch as she prepares delicious, easy-to-make recipes like Bulgar Grain Bowls, Citrus Chicken Lettuce Wraps, and an Orange Juice & Berry Smoothie – perfect for keeping your heart happy and your family nourished.

Find all the recipes and learn more at FloridaJuice.com.