American Heart Association's Heart Ball Happening Saturday, April 20

It is the American Heart Association's 100th birthday. For nearly 100 years, it's been their belief that everyone deserves the opportunity for a longer, healthier life. One way they do that is through the upcoming Tampa Bay Heart Ball.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 03, 2024
For the last 100 years, it's been the American Heart Association's belief that everyone deserves the opportunity for a longer, healthier life. The organization has made bold moves to save lives and pioneer scientific discoveries.

They haven’t done it alone, though. They reach their goals by working with organizations and individuals who share in their vision for better health.

The upcoming Tampa Bay Heart Ball unites supporters with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds we need to ensure their work continues. This event celebrates milestones, thanks sponsors, and honors heroes.

The Tampa Bay Heart Ball is happening Saturday, April 20 at 6pm at the Tampa Marriott Water Street.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Heart.org/TBHeartBall.

