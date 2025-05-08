America Is Going Silver: Lyft Launches New Feature To Meet Transportation Needs of Seniors

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Lyft

The median age of adults in the US is currently 38.5 years, up from 35 in 2000, and will surpass40 by 2030 when one in five adults will also have hit retirement age. And each year, 600,000 adults choose to give up their keys in the face of declining vision, reflexes, and hearing – in fact, today, 1 out of five older adults no longer drive.

Arecent study found that driving cessation among older adults is associated with a 51-percent reduction in the size of social networks of friends and relatives, and twice as high rates of depressive symptoms. Taking rides to places where others gather can help combat some of that isolation.

Audrey Liu, EVP of rider experience with Lyft, joins us to discuss new features being introduced to better support older adults in the rideshare community. Key enhancements include:



Seniors can receive live troubleshooting for rides to important healthcare appointments and social gatherings, ensuring they remain connected to their communities. Car Matching Improvements: To enhance comfort, the new system prioritizes matching seniors with vehicles that are easier to enter and exit, reducing cancellations associated with less accessible options, like pickup trucks.

User-Friendly Interface: The updated app features a 40% larger layout with 1.4x text size, designed to improve usability for older adults. Riders must confirm their pickup and drop-off locations before a ride is dispatched, adding an additional layer of assurance.

These innovative changes aim to empower older adults, ensuring that they can remain active participants in their communities while addressing mobility challenges.

For more information, visit Lyft.com/Silver.