Amazon Shares Latest Investments in Delivery Service Partners From 'Ignite Live'

Launched in 2018, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by helping them establish and grow their own delivery businesses.

Five years later, continued investments in the program have helped 3,500 entrepreneurs employ 297,000 drivers, generate $45 billion in revenues, and deliver more than 20 million packages per day in more than 19 countries.

Beryl Tomay joins us live from Las Vegas at Amazon’s annual conference for Delivery Service Partners, Ignite Live. She reveals some of the major announcements from the event, including rate card increases for Delivery Service Partners, along with new value-added services. She also discusses how the DSP program presents a tremendous opportunity to anyone who may want to start their own business, and create growth in their community, all with the backing and support of the largest e-commerce company in the world.

