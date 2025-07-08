Amazon Prime Day: Top Beauty, Wellness & Home Deals from Mickey Williams

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

Amazon Prime Day steals are happening now! Lifestyle expert Mickey Williams shares the top beauty, wellness, and home deals you can’t miss.

Luseta Beauty



Lightning Deals of up to 45% OFF Best-Selling Shampoo & Conditioner Bundles 7/9-7/11

Luseta Beauty, salon-quality hair care with natural ingredients at an affordable price. Collections target specific needs: hydration, volume, repair, and they offer a range of shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products (all sulfate/paraben/cruelty-free). Score up to 45% off best-selling shampoo and conditioner bundles during lightning deals on July 9th and 11th – don’t miss limited time savings on top formulas like Rosemary mint, Biotin & collagen, Rice Water, and more! Biotin and collagen team up to restore nutrients, boost fullness and thickness, reduce frizz, and leave hair smoother and more manageable. Rosemary and mint work together to stimulate hair growth and invigorate the scalp, while the shampoo and conditioner gently cleanse, hydrate, and strengthen for soft, balanced hair.

Pharmaceris Dermo-Mist Toner



DEAL : 20% OFF ALL Pharmaceris Products

Dossier



DEAL: 20% off Dossier Impressions and 30% off Dossier Originals

Dossier is the perfume house for the next generation. Dossier demonstrates that luxury is not a price point, it’s a way of thinking and being. Dossier has two main lines, Dossier Impressions, also referred to as “inspired by” scents, and Dossier’s Originals are the brand’s exclusive in-house blends that push the boundaries further within the luxury fragrance space. Some Dossier Originals that are Whether you are looking for a musky, fruity, floral, or sweet scent, Dossier has it all. These fragrances are genderless and retail for $39 on Amazon.com.

Blissy



DEAL: Up to 55% OFF for Amazon Prime Day

Don’t sleep on this Amazon Prime Day steal - save up to 55% on Blissy, the world’s highest-quality silk pillowcase made from 100% pure mulberry silk. Loved by over 3 million customers, Blissy keeps you cool and comfortable all night long while supporting your health with its hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and non-irritating properties. Clinically proven and dermatologist-backed, Blissy’s silk helps prevent clogged pores and wrinkles, reduce frizz, and support healthier skin and hair!

Drift’s Home Scent Diffuser



DEAL: 20% OFF for PRIME DAY

This Amazon Prime Day, be sure to stock up on Drift’s premium fragrances with clean ingredients all packaged in a sleek, chic design. At its steepest discount ever, Drift’s Home Scent Diffuser will be 20% off, providing transformative fragrances, customized scent output and ease of use. With bestselling car fresheners, candles, room sprays, and reed and scent diffusers, Drift’s Amazon Prime Day sale will help you upgrade your car or home scent easily at up to 25% off. & other smell-good must-buy options, Drift.co

Boos Block Cutting Boards by John Boos & Co.



DEAL: Get 15% off Boos Block products on the John Boos Amazon brand page from July 7-12.

The discount applies to cutting boards, butcher blocks, furniture, and care and maintenance items. Offer excludes countertops. Crafted in the USA, Boos Block cutting boards are trusted by chefs nationwide. Built from sustainably sourced North American hardwood - these boards are both beautiful and durable. In addition to the 15% off of almost everything on John Boos’ Amazon brand page, shoppers can also get 15% off sitewide on johnboos.com.

MegaFood Blood Builder Minis

