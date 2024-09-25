Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Amazon Fresh Announces New Ways to Save on Groceries

Amazon has announced exciting news for customers looking to stretch their grocery budgets further. Amazon Fresh is rolling out even deeper, exclusive discounts for Prime members in-store and online, a new private label brand called Amazon Saver that offers affordable grocery essentials for all customers, and new improvements to make grocery shopping online even easier.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Amazon

Amazon has announced exciting news for customers looking to stretch their grocery budgets further. Amazon Fresh is rolling out even deeper, exclusive discounts for Prime members in-store and online, a new private label brand called Amazon Saver that offers affordable grocery essentials for all customers and new improvements to make grocery shopping online even easier.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com