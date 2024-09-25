Amazon Fresh Announces New Ways to Save on Groceries

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Amazon

Amazon has announced exciting news for customers looking to stretch their grocery budgets further. Amazon Fresh is rolling out even deeper, exclusive discounts for Prime members in-store and online, a new private label brand called Amazon Saver that offers affordable grocery essentials for all customers and new improvements to make grocery shopping online even easier.