Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Always Olivia: An Olivia Newton-John Tribute, happening next month.

Always Olivia lovingly incorporates five decades of Olivia’s music, dialogue about Newton-John’s history, humor, audience participation, a 5-piece band, costume changes, and video projection with stimulating visuals.

The show is on Sunday, February 4 at 1 pm. Tickets are on sale now, get yours today by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com or calling 727-791-7400.