One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. In almost all cases, victims experience financial abuse. The Allstate Foundation started Purple Purse to create long-term safety and security by empowering women financially.

We can all help end domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800799-SAFE. Also, go to PurplePurse.com to make a donation.