Alicia Keys Musical - Hell's Kitchen - Coming to Straz Center in 2026

We're taking you up to New York City, telling you all about Hell's Kitchen on Broadway! It'll be coming to Straz Center in 2026.
Hell’s Kitchen is a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in N.Y. inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, 17-year-old Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the ’90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you.

Hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick that is, “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see!" Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.

You can see Hell’s Kitchen at Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa from March 24 - April 4, 2026.

Renewals and new season tickets on sale now for the 2025-2026 Broadway Season. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.

