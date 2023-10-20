Airbnb Hacks that Can Help You Secure the Perfect Accommodation Hassle-Free

Planning a memorable holiday begins with the right accommodation. We're diving into strategies and tips to help you navigate Airbnb's vast selection of stays and book the ideal retreat for your next holiday getaway.

Based on feedback from guests and Hosts around the world, Airbnb improved nearly every aspect of the app experience. From sign-up to checking out, and every step in between, Airbnb took a design-driven approach to make sure that users have a seamless booking experience.

Here are just a few of the 50+ new features and upgrades that Airbnb launched this year:



Total price display: a great way to search for stays within budget.

a great way to search for stays within budget. Categories: an easy way to search by theme or vibe, from treehouses to vineyards.

an easy way to search by theme or vibe, from treehouses to vineyards. Filters: a handy tool to narrow searches by must-have holiday amenities or features, such as pet-friendly homes.

a handy tool to narrow searches by must-have holiday amenities or features, such as pet-friendly homes. Wishlists: the perfect tool to get holiday planning underway, now with a calendar to check the availability of wishlisted homes.

the perfect tool to get holiday planning underway, now with a calendar to check the availability of wishlisted homes. Flex search: serving up even more stays over busy travel periods, if flexible by a little or a lot - but even if plans are firm, a new carousel offers additional stays over similar dates.

serving up even more stays over busy travel periods, if flexible by a little or a lot - but even if plans are firm, a new carousel offers additional stays over similar dates. And every booking comes with AirCover, for added peace of mind.

