Airbnb Hacks that Can Help You Secure the Perfect Accommodation Hassle-Free

We're diving into strategies and tips to help you navigate Airbnb's vast selection of stays and book the ideal retreat for your next holiday getaway.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Based on feedback from guests and Hosts around the world, Airbnb improved nearly every aspect of the app experience. From sign-up to checking out, and every step in between, Airbnb took a design-driven approach to make sure that users have a seamless booking experience. 

Here are just a few of the 50+ new features and upgrades that Airbnb launched this year:  

  • Total price display: a great way to search for stays within budget. 
  • Categories: an easy way to search by theme or vibe, from treehouses to vineyards. 
  • Filters: a handy tool to narrow searches by must-have holiday amenities or features, such as pet-friendly homes. 
  • Wishlists: the perfect tool to get holiday planning underway, now with a calendar to check the availability of wishlisted homes. 
  • Flex search: serving up even more stays over busy travel periods, if flexible by a little or a lot - but even if plans are firm, a new carousel offers additional stays over similar dates. 
  • And every booking comes with AirCover, for added peace of mind.

For more information, visit Airbnb.com.

