Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times of The Temptations' Now at the Straz Center

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" is now on stage at the Straz Center through May 7.
Posted at 8:04 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 08:04:22-04

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" is now on stage at the Straz Center through May 7.

It's an electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the story of the greatest R&B group of all time.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com