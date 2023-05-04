'Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times of The Temptations' Now at the Straz Center

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" is now on stage at the Straz Center through May 7.

It's an electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the story of the greatest R&B group of all time.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.