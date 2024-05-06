Watch Now
AguaPlus Is Premium Alkaline Water, Unlike Anything You’ve Tried!

We're talking all about Agua Plus premium ultra-purified alkaline water, enhanced with electrolytes and minerals using pink Himalayan sea salt. Agua Plus comes with All-Scratch technology to avoid bottle confusion.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sima Cohen

Lifestyle & wellness entrepreneur Sima Cohen joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk all about Agua Plus premium ultra-purified alkaline water. It's enhanced with electrolytes and minerals using pink Himalayan sea salt.

Plus — it comes with All-Scratch technology, allowing you to use your fingernail to scratch anything into the bottle that will identify it as yours.

For more information, visit AguaPlus.com.

