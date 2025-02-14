Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Agriculture at the 2025 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is more about food and rides. We're putting the spotlight on the animals!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is more about food and rides. We're putting the spotlight on the animals!

From the best of the best in youth and open livestock competitions to educational programs like Ag-Venture, there’s always something to discover in agriculture at the Florida State Fair.

This is your last weekend to check out the Florida State Fair! It runs now through February 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com