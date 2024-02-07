Affordable Tips for Hosting an Unforgettable Big Game Gathering

Ready, set, save! Whether you're a seasoned party host or a first-timer, we've got the ultimate guide on how to host a Big Game party that's both exciting and budget-friendly.

Emmy-Award Winning Television Host & Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney shares her wallet-friendly tips that won't compromise on the fun.

Leading up to the Big Game season, Target is helping guests affordably celebrate their love of entertaining and watching football with family and friends. Just in time for the Big Game, Target is rolling out must-haves for every type of watch party.

For more information, visit Target.com.