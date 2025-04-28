Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Affordable Haircuts & Color: Discover Services Offered at Sun City Fantastic Sams

We're taking you to the Sun City Fantastic Sams!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fantastic Sams

You shouldn't have to pay a crazy amount of money to get the hair cut and color you love! We're taking you to the Sun City Fantastic Sams — busting some myths and talking about the services they offer.

They're located at 3846 Sun City Center Blvd in Ruskin.

For more information or to find a salon near you, visit FantasticSams.com. New guests can get 20% off their first visit at participating locations!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com