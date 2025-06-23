Affordable Dentures & Implants in St. Pete Offers Life-Changing Tooth Replacement Solutions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Affordable Dentures & Implants

Founded in 1975, Affordable Dentures & Implants has established itself as the nation’s largest dental provider focused exclusively on tooth replacement solutions, including dentures, extractions, and dental implants. With a singular focus on tooth replacement, patients can trust they are visiting a specialized practice backed by experienced professionals. The St. Petersburg, Florida, location features an on-site lab, ensuring quick turnaround on services for their patients.

Dr. Andel Sinanan serves as the Practice Owner in St. Petersburg, having earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree from LECOM School of Dental Medicine in nearby Bradenton. Dr. Sinanan emphasizes a patient-centered approach, saying patients are not a number; the practice treats each one like family or a friend. His dedicated team strives to go above and beyond in delivering life-changing care to each individual who walks through the clinic's doors.

Affordable Dentures & Implants offers customized treatment plans tailored to each patient, ensuring services are provided in a safe, compassionate, and judgment-free environment, at an affordable price. They offer a wide range of high-quality tooth replacement options, including partial and full dentures, replacement dentures, removable implant-secured dentures (snap-on dentures), and fixed (non-removable) implant-secured teeth. Daily, the staff witnesses the transformative impact that a new smile can have on their patients' lives, and they are eager to help even more individuals regain their confidence and live pain-free.

To schedule a new smile consultation, visit Affordable Dentures & Implants in St. Petersburg at 1965 34th St N, or call 727-321-0899. For more information, check their website at AffordableDentures.com and search for the St. Petersburg location to view special offers.