Mental health issues are among the most common health conditions in the United States — especially with seniors — but it's also something people don't want to talk about.

AdventHealth Well 65+ specializes in senior mental health. Internal medicine physician Dr. Heather Vermilyea says some of the contributing factors for senior mental health issues include:



Chronic health conditions

Stress

Medication, alcohol, or substance abuse

Loneliness is feeling disconnected socially from others.

Being more isolated than we want to be can take a toll on our mental health.

Some signs of depression include:

Continued sadness

Sense of hopelessness

Irritability or pessimism

Feelings of guilt

Changes in sleep or appetite

Mourning is a normal reaction but it is important to get help if you are feeling overwhelmed or depressed by it.

Dr. Vermilyea also gives some suggestions to help keep a clear path towards better and positive mental health:

Consult your doctor to help identify issues.

Keeping up with preventive screenings and monitoring current health issues is critical.

Stay Healthy!

Eat healthy. Exercise Get enough sleep. Manage existing health conditions.

Keep a Daily Routine

Add consistency to your daily routine. Schedule group activities Create weekly and monthly schedules. Reach out and Stay Connected

Reach out to friends and family.

Have honest conversations with caregivers and health providers about your feelings.



