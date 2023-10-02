Watch Now
AdventHealth Well 65+ specializes in senior mental health.
Posted at 7:46 AM, Oct 02, 2023
Mental health issues are among the most common health conditions in the United States — especially with seniors — but it's also something people don't want to talk about.

AdventHealth Well 65+ specializes in senior mental health. Internal medicine physician Dr. Heather Vermilyea says some of the contributing factors for senior mental health issues include:

  • Chronic health conditions
  • Stress
  • Medication, alcohol, or substance abuse
  • Loneliness is feeling disconnected socially from others.
  • Being more isolated than we want to be can take a toll on our mental health.

Some signs of depression include:

  • Continued sadness
  • Sense of hopelessness
  • Irritability or pessimism
  • Feelings of guilt
  • Changes in sleep or appetite
  • Mourning is a normal reaction but it is important to get help if you are feeling overwhelmed or depressed by it.

Dr. Vermilyea also gives some suggestions to help keep a clear path towards better and positive mental health:

  • Consult your doctor to help identify issues.
    • Keeping up with preventive screenings and monitoring current health issues is critical.
  • Stay Healthy!
    • Eat healthy.
    • Exercise
    • Get enough sleep.
    • Manage existing health conditions.
  • Keep a Daily Routine
    • Add consistency to your daily routine.
    • Schedule group activities
    • Create weekly and monthly schedules.
    • Reach out and Stay Connected
  • Reach out to friends and family.
    • Have honest conversations with caregivers and health providers about your feelings.

