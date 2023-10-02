Mental health issues are among the most common health conditions in the United States — especially with seniors — but it's also something people don't want to talk about.
AdventHealth Well 65+ specializes in senior mental health. Internal medicine physician Dr. Heather Vermilyea says some of the contributing factors for senior mental health issues include:
- Chronic health conditions
- Stress
- Medication, alcohol, or substance abuse
- Loneliness is feeling disconnected socially from others.
- Being more isolated than we want to be can take a toll on our mental health.
Some signs of depression include:
- Continued sadness
- Sense of hopelessness
- Irritability or pessimism
- Feelings of guilt
- Changes in sleep or appetite
- Mourning is a normal reaction but it is important to get help if you are feeling overwhelmed or depressed by it.
Dr. Vermilyea also gives some suggestions to help keep a clear path towards better and positive mental health:
- Consult your doctor to help identify issues.
- Keeping up with preventive screenings and monitoring current health issues is critical.
- Stay Healthy!
- Eat healthy.
- Exercise
- Get enough sleep.
- Manage existing health conditions.
- Keep a Daily Routine
- Add consistency to your daily routine.
- Schedule group activities
- Create weekly and monthly schedules.
- Reach out and Stay Connected
- Reach out to friends and family.
- Have honest conversations with caregivers and health providers about your feelings.
