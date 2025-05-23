Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Advanced CLL Treatments: Insights from a Survivor and an Expert on Tailored Care

A diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) can be overwhelming, but advances in cancer research, including targeted therapies, have paved the way for more precise treatments.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BeOne Medicines Ltd.

A diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) can be overwhelming, but advances in cancer research, including targeted therapies, have paved the way for more precise treatments.

CLL is one of the most common blood cancers in adults, and because its progression varies from person to person, choosing a tailored treatment plan is crucial.

We're joined by Lynne, who shares her personal journey with CLL, and Dr. Nakhle Saba, director of lymphoid malignancy and CAR T-cell therapy at Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute. He provides insight into the latest treatment approaches and why informed decision-making is so essential for those facing this disease.

For more information, visit Brukinsa.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com