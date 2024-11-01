Watch Now
Adult & Pediatric Sports Medicine Services at BayCare Medical Group

Dr. Kevin Elder is one of the most experienced sports medicine doctors in Tampa Bay. He performs platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell treatments to help adult and pediatric patients. His professional experience also includes five years as the Bucs team physician.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Baycare Medical Group

From weekend warriors to kids playing sports, injuries can happen at any time!

He joins us to talk about BayCare's sports medicine program.

For more information about adult and pediatric sports medicine services, visit BayCare.org.

