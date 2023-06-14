Actor Turned Author Joe Davison Talks About His New Book, 'Mike Strong: For Hire'

Actor, director, and author Joe Davison joins us to talk about his new book "Mike Strong: For Hire - Journey into Hell."

Valkyrie City is full of killers, mobsters, and thieves—and that’s just on the surface. In the city’s underbelly lurks something far worse. Generally, the citizens of Valkyrie City are blissfully unaware of the supernatural beings who live among them.

Harvard professor turned soldier Mike Strong returned from the battlefield a changed man. The evil he encountered gave him powers he never thought imaginable. Now he’s on a mission to rid his city of monsters, even if that means taking on a crime syndicate, a demon, and all the possessed contents of a haunted toy factory.

But if anyone is game: it’s Mike Strong. While he’ll earn his fair share of bumps and bruises, you should see the other guy…

