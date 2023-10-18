Watch Now
Access to Care: Do You Need a New Doctor? A New Study Explores this Question

Finding the Right Doctor
Posted at 2:22 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 14:22:01-04

A recent nationwide study of people aged 65 and older found that many are likely to change the medical group they receive care from. What’s driving this concern over the quality of care they receive?

Dr. Say Saloman shares results of a survey, conducted by Dedicated Medical Center, describing common concerns over the care they are receiving. The survey also asked about the improvements in care they are most interested in receiving. The doctor will also address tips to help seniors receive better care regardless of where they are being treated.

For more information visit:  rightdoctorquiz.com [dedicated.care]  
OR CALL: Dedicated Senior Medical Center @ 855-288-7815 

