Academy Sports + Outdoors' Pinellas Park Location Hosting Holiday Pop-Up Bar This Weekend

Academy Sports + Outdoors is hosting a special holiday pop-up bar this weekend at their Pinellas Park location.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Dec 07, 2023
There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than with a festive treat. Academy Sports + Outdoors is hosting a special holiday pop-up bar this weekend at their Pinellas Park location.

Kiera Andrews, @ThisBabeEats on Instagram and Tiktok, will be making her favorite mocktails. She joins us to give us a preview of what you can expect!

It's all happening this Saturday, December 9 from noon - 2 p.m. at 7230 US Hwy 19 N in Pinellas Park.

Shop Academy's selection of fun holiday gifts and learn more about their new Bay Area stores by visiting Academy.com.

