ABC's Jeopardy! Masters: We’re Catching up With Host Ken Jennings Ahead of the 2025 Tournament

Hosted by “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings, the third annual “Jeopardy! Masters” 2025 tournament will feature an expanded lineup of the top-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, each competing in two action-packed games per hourlong episode for the grand prize of $500,000.

Contestants will include reigning champion Victoria Groce, returning finalist Yogesh Raut, 2025 “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri, TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio, and JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer. Additionally, this tournament marks the return of Brad Rutter, one of the biggest winners in “Jeopardy!” history, who will step back onto the Alex Trebek Stage for the first time since 2020’s “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time” event.

Jeopardy! Masters premieres Wednesday, April 30 on ABC. You can also watch episodes the next day on Hulu.