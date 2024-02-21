Watch Now
Abbott Elementary Is Back in Session: We’re Talking With Chris Perfetti & William Stanford Davis

Posted at 8:37 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 08:37:22-05

ABC's Abbott Elementary is back in session. We're talking with Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis about the new season of the Emmy-award-winning series.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

