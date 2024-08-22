Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Abbey Neuropsychology Clinic is Helping Children with Autism

Many parents and children struggle to deal with ADHD, depression, developmental disorders, and more. These conditions can have a profound impact on an individual's daily functioning and can also affect the entire family. Dr. Richard Abbey created the Abbey Neuropsychology Clinic to support families. He joins us now to talk about how he got into working with autism, what a diagnosis looks like, and how they help.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Top Leaders

Many parents and children struggle to deal with ADHD, depression, developmental disorders, and more. These conditions can have a profound impact on an individual's daily functioning and can also affect the entire family.

Dr. Richard Abbey created the Abbey Neuropsychology Clinic to support families. He joins us to talk about how he got into working with autism, what a diagnosis looks like, and how they help.

For more information, visit AbbeyClinic.org or call 650-614-0014.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com