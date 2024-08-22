Abbey Neuropsychology Clinic is Helping Children with Autism

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Top Leaders

Many parents and children struggle to deal with ADHD, depression, developmental disorders, and more. These conditions can have a profound impact on an individual's daily functioning and can also affect the entire family.

Dr. Richard Abbey created the Abbey Neuropsychology Clinic to support families. He joins us to talk about how he got into working with autism, what a diagnosis looks like, and how they help.

For more information, visit AbbeyClinic.org or call 650-614-0014.