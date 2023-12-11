Watch Now
'A Very Broadway Christmas' at the Mahaffey Theater This Friday, Dec. 15

Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 09:12:09-05

Broadway on the Bay’s A Very Broadway Christmas is an enchanting holiday experience featuring musical numbers from some of your favorite Broadway Christmas shows as well as some holiday classics.

Spend an evening at the Mahaffey Theater with multiple Broadway stars representing over 25 Broadway shows. Get to know each performer, as they sing a tune and share their Broadway Christmas memories.

Meet Santa with a special photo-op experience. Join us for an evening filled with singing, dancing, and holiday cheer!

You can see A Very Broadway Christmas at the Mahaffey Theater on Friday, December 15 at 4 p.m.

