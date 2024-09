A year ago, we learned the sad news that one of America’s most beloved performers, Jimmy Buffett, lost his fight against cancer. He left behind a devoted fan base, surfing and boating friends, business associates, and a legacy of charitable generosity.

He also left behind a remarkable band. Coral Reefer band members and friends are coming together for a Parrothead Celebration!

It's happening at the Palladium on October 12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.