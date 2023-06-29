Watch Now
'A Sofia Special' - Learn How a New Children's Book Helps Make Life Sweeter

Emmy &amp; James Beard Nominated Host of Potluck, Chef Ali Rosen, is teaming up with Driscoll's to share recipe secrets for summertime success.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 07:49:36-04

Summer is here, and that means fresh, flavorful berries. There’s no better time of the year to incorporate berries in dishes than during the summer, whether enjoying them in a yummy dessert or as a sweet, fresh snack.

Just in time for summer harvest, Emmy and James Beard Award nominated host of Potluck with Ali Rosen is teaming up with Driscoll’s Berries for a special show-and-tell interview.

Chef Ali shares some exciting recipes plus share details on Driscoll’s first children's book, ‘A Sofia Special,’ which captures the sweetness of summer and teaches about love, resilience, and the joy of sharing.

You’ll also learn why summer is the time to take advantage of Driscoll’s ‘Only the Finest’ high-flavor, indulgent berries that are perfect to enjoy fresh or pair with your favorite appetizer samplings or family recipes.

For more information, visit Driscolls.com.

