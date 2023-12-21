A Rockapella Christmas Coming to Downtown Clearwater's Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Tonight!

Watch Now
A Rockapella Christmas is coming to downtown Clearwater tonight - Friday, Dec. 22! The show is at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 16:08:34-05

These a capella superstars will be performing holiday classics like Silver Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and White Christmas. Plus — their original holiday hits The Hope We Hold, Christmas Without You, and more.

Rockapella has shown every audience the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. Don’t miss their return to Clearwater only at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

