A Perfect Getaway: Visit Lake City - A Natural Theme Park!

We're taking you a few hours north to Lake City! It's a natural theme park and the perfect place to find outdoor adventures for every fitness and skill level. The area features over 350 miles of rivers, 1,500 miles of trails, aquatic caves, nine state parks, waterfalls, and 300 documented natural springs that offer cave diving, tubing, paddle boarding, kayaking, hiking, birdwatching, and spring hopping that can’t be found anywhere else in the United States.
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jun 09, 2023
The springs are a perfect 72 degrees year-round, providing a refreshing dip in the summer and a warm escape in the winter.

Lake City is approximately 2 1/2 hours north of Tampa, directly off of I-75. With the natural springs and quaint, historic downtown, Lake City is a perfect vacation for families, couples and those just seeking to connect with nature.

For more information, visit LakeCityFL.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area.

