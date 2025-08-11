Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

A One Stop Shop for Back to School!

Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello share her finds!
Burlington is your one-stop shop for back to school | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Burlington

The Back-to-School season is upon us and whether you’re shopping school supply lists or back to campus essentials, Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello has a one-stop-shop to make sure we have everything we need and more!

From August 15-17, Burlington will host special in-store events in 21 major markets, including Las Vegas and Tampa and will feature sweepstakes, giveaways, and a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize or a $250 gift card. Plus, the first 100 customers each day at participating locations will receive a $5 bonus card. You guys can head to Burlington.com/celebration to find your closest participating store!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com