A Night of Funk Fusion Coming to the Palladium Theater in St. Pete

A Night of Funk Fusion: The J-Rod Sullivan Band featuring saxophonist Kyle Schroeder is coming to the Palladium Theater in St. Pete. The show is happening Thursday, May 9 at 7:30pm.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.
A Night of Funk Fusion: The J-Rod Sullivan Band featuring saxophonist Kyle Schroeder is coming to the Palladium Theater in St. Pete. The show is happening Thursday, May 9 at 7:30pm.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com