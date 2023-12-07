Watch Now
A New, Simple Stress Relief Practice - Right In Time For the Holidays

We're learning about a new, sensory immersion tool for adults to switch on the body’s most effective stress relievers: the senses.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 08:46:49-05

It’s no secret that stress relief can get stressful for many people. Science tells us that 80% of stress relief starts in your body, not your brain.  

What if there was a way to bring stress relief to your fingertips with a science-backed collection of physical tools designed to activate the nervous system's calming response?

Melissa Bernstein, the creative Founder behind Melissa & Doug Toys, is introducing her newest venture, Lifelines, a collection of Sensory Immersion™ tools that activate the body's natural stress relievers, your senses.

For more than 30 years, Melissa conceived over 10,000 toys designed to unleash children's imagination, but behind the scenes, she hid a lifelong struggle with anxiety, depression, and stress.

When she immersed her senses - she was able to break the cycle of rumination and experience the present moment in totality. That is the backstory and inspiration for Lifelines.

For more information, visit Lifelines.com.

