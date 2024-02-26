a-MAZE-ing Butterflies Exhibit Now open at MOSI Through May 5

Shrink down to become one of nature’s most beloved and beautiful creatures in a hands-on journey through the life of a butterfly. a-MAZE-ing Butterflies is now open at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry, and runs through May 5.

The 5,000-square-foot exhibit is included with MOSI admission and features interactive stations that guide visitors through each stage of a butterfly's life—from egg to caterpillar to pupa to butterfly.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MOSI.org.