"A Kind of Spark" Now Streaming, Follows Autistic Teen Who Finds Her Voice

An autistic teen finds her voice and lets her light shine when she uncovers a mystery in "A Kind of Spark." It's now streaming for free on BYUtv.org.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 08:25:27-04

The show follows an autistic teen named Addie, played by Lola Blue. Every day is a challenge as she juggles school and friends with the added complexities of being neurodivergent. But when she discovers a centuries-old mystery within her town, Addie finds her voice and lets her light shine as she stands up for those who were persecuted for being different like her.

"A Kind of Spark" is based on the best-selling novel by Elle McNicoll.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

