A Historic Opening Day: Rays to Take the Field Outdoors at Steinbrenner Field

Today is the opening day of the 2025 regular season for the Tampa Bay Rays and it will be historic!

This will be the first time the Rays will play outdoors during the regular season. The team was displaced after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg last year.

The new home of the Rays is George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training facility for the New York Yankees.

The Rays had just 120 hours to transform Steinbrenner Field: 50 installers from five companies and more than 80 staff members worked around the clock since spring training concluded. There are more than 3,000 individual pieces of marketing assets that are being installed, which if laid out end-to-end, equals more than a mile.

