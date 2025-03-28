Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

A Historic Opening Day: Rays to Take the Field Outdoors at Steinbrenner Field

It's the opening day for the Rays at Steinbrenner Field!
Posted
and last updated

Today is the opening day of the 2025 regular season for the Tampa Bay Rays and it will be historic!

This will be the first time the Rays will play outdoors during the regular season. The team was displaced after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg last year.

The new home of the Rays is George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training facility for the New York Yankees.

The Rays had just 120 hours to transform Steinbrenner Field: 50 installers from five companies and more than 80 staff members worked around the clock since spring training concluded. There are more than 3,000 individual pieces of marketing assets that are being installed, which if laid out end-to-end, equals more than a mile.

For more information and tickets, visit RaysBaseball.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com