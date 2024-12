Celebrate the holidays and experience ZooTampa at Lowry Park in a whole new light at Tampa’s favorite family tradition, Christmas in the Wild.

Nominated by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Zoo Lights, this one-of-a-kind experience in on now through December 23.

For more information, visit ZooTampa.org.

Christmas in the Wild is free for members and Pay For a Day ticket holders. General admission tickets after 4PM are $29.95.