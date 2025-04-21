Watch Now
A Day of Fun, Resources & Recognition: Blue Star Families' DandelionFest Returns for the Third Year

Blue Star Families is honoring military children at the third annual DandelionFest!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Blue Star Families

April is the Month of the Military Child. Blue Star Families is honoring and celebrating the resilience, strength, and sacrifices these children make. They're hosting the third annual DandelionFest at MOSI!

These young heroes face unique challenges as their families navigate the demands of military life, often moving from place to place and dealing with the absence of a parent due to deployment or training. Military-connected children move six to nine times during their K-12 education.

At DandelionFest, MOSI will be closed down just for military families. It'll be a celebration, all while having amazing resources for the parents throughout the museum - Early learning coalition, Military One Source, Hillsborough Public Schools, and so many more.

DandelionFest is happening on Friday, April 25 from 6-9pm. It's free, but you must register. For more information, visit BlueStarFam.org/Tampa.

