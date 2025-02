The 8th annual Tampa Bay Food Fight is happening on Tuesday, February 11, bringing together the best of Tampa and St. Pete in a culinary showdown like no other!

You'll be able to try samples from 40 restaurants, an open bar, a pastry competition, live and silent auctions, and more! Proceeds benefit Metropolitan Ministries Job Training Programs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaBayFoodFight.org.