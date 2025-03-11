Watch Now
A Beloved Bakery with a Global Presence: We're Taking You to Tous Les Jours in Wesley Chapel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tous Les Jours

TOUS les JOURS is an artisan bakery that has been delighting customers for over 20 years in the U.S. with its high-quality, fresh-baked goods.

With over 1,807 locations worldwide and more than 151 in the U.S., TOUS les JOURS continues to grow and bring its signature French-Asian-inspired baked goods to more communities.

From handcrafted pastries to signature cakes, seasonal treats, and a diverse range of handcrafted beverages, they offer something for everyone, whether it’s a daily indulgence or a special celebration.

TOUS les JOURS is located at 27209 FL-56 in Wesley Chapel. For more information, visit TLJus.com or call (813) 388-5612.

