9/11 Day: Pay Tribute with Acts of Unity, Kindness & Charitable Service

Today, 9/11 Day has grown to become the nation’s largest annual day of service. More than 30 million people participate each year by volunteering, supporting charities, and performing other good deeds in the spirit of national unity and peace.

People and organizations can participate simply by performing or planning a good deed of any nature in observance of 9/11 Day, and sharing their “I Will for 9/11 Day Pledge” on social media using the hashtags#IWillfor911Day, or #911Day.

Today, more than 900 volunteers will converge on the University of South Florida campus to pack 330,000 meals for those in the Tampa Bay community who are food insecure. The meals will be delivered by Feeding Tampa Bay.

While all volunteer spots are filled for this event, you can visit 911Day.org to learn how you can pay tribute with an act of kindness and service.