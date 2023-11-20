Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

83% Of Americans Plan to Travel by the End of 2023: How to Prepare for Holiday Travel With a Baby

83% of Americans plan to travel by the end of 2023. We're talking about how to prepare for holiday travel with a baby.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 07:49:29-05

Traveling with a baby or toddler can be daunting for any parent, especially during the holidays. Even the most experienced travelers stress about their first time on a flight with a little one. But having a child does not mean you have to stay home forever this holiday season!

Dr. Whitney Casares, Gerber Pediatric Consultant, Pediatrician, and Author of “Doing It All: Stop Over-Functioning and Become the Mom and Person You're Meant to Be,” wants parents to know they can and should take that long-planned holiday road trip, fly across the county to see grandparents or even hop on a last-minute train with your toddler. All it takes is a little humor, patience, and preparation.

Dr. Casares joins us to answer all the important travel questions including when it’s safe to travel with your little one, what snacks and toys to bring, and how to manage sleeping and feeding schedules on the road.

For more information, visit Gerber.com/ParentTalk.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com