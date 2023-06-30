82-Years-Young Swimmer Proves It’s Never Too Late to Dive into a Healthier Lifestyle

DeEtte Sauer is a shining example of the feats you can achieve at any age! DeEtte was far from healthy when she hit 50. She had just given up drinking and smoking but gained a significant amount of weight with her newfound sobriety.

At 58, she decided to take the plunge toward a healthier lifestyle and joined a competitive swim team … even though she couldn’t swim!

At 82 years young, DeEtte will be competing in her 13th National Senior Games next month, the largest multi-sport event in the world for men and women over 50. The gold medalist is proudly representing Humana’s team of Game Changers, for the second time.

Humana Game Changers are the embodiment of healthy aging. They’re a small group of athletes from around the country chosen for national recognition from thousands of competitors at the National Senior Games to demonstrate how regular physical activity can positively impact overall well-being and to inspire others that a healthier lifestyle is possible, no matter your age or athletic ability.

Theresa Andrews’ story is just as inspiring. The three-time NCAA champ and 18-time all-American swimmer helped the University of Florida score its first NCAA women’s swimming and diving national championship, before moving on to earn two Olympic gold medals.

Now she’s part of the leadership team at Humana supporting its CenterWell Senior Primary Care centers, which help seniors live their best lives as they age.

These two inspiring ladies joined us to talk about competing at the national level and share fun ways for seniors to stay physically active to contribute to better long-term health.

