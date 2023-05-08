Watch Now
6 All-Time Greats. One Incredible Tournament. Jeopardy! Masters Premieres Tonight

Six all-time greats. One incredible tournament. ABC's Jeopardy! Masters premieres tonight! We're talking with host and GOAT Ken Jennings.
Posted at 8:54 AM, May 08, 2023
"Jeopardy! Masters,” by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, is the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show. It premieres today, Monday, May 8, at 8 p.m. EST.

Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey, and James Holzhauer go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion.

Ken Jennings is the host of the “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament. In 2004, he successfully auditioned for a spot on the show and went on an unprecedented 74-game victory streak worth $2.52 million.

For more information, visit ABC.com/Jeopardy-Masters.

