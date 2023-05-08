6 All-Time Greats. One Incredible Tournament. Jeopardy! Masters Premieres Tonight

"Jeopardy! Masters,” by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, is the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show. It premieres today, Monday, May 8, at 8 p.m. EST.

Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey, and James Holzhauer go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion.

Ken Jennings is the host of the “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament. In 2004, he successfully auditioned for a spot on the show and went on an unprecedented 74-game victory streak worth $2.52 million.

