Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

4th Annual Juneteenth Festival

The 4th annual Juneteenth Festival takes place at Raymond James Stadium
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 11, 2024

Last year, over 3,000 attendees enjoyed an entire day of culture and community as R.O.C. the Block took over the Raymond James Stadium for the 2023 Juneteenth Festival! Now in year FOUR, it’s going to be BIGGER and BETTER THAN EVER! Join us on Saturday, June 15th starting at 2pm for a day of food, culture & fun. All information can be found on www.roctheblockinc.com [roctheblockinc.com]

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com