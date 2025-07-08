3 Corners Pizza in Downtown Tampa Hosting 'Love Island' Watch Parties

Dive into the drama of Love Island every Tuesday at 3 Corners Pizza in Downtown Tampa!

Guests will enjoy the latest episodes without commercials while indulging in a delicious dinner and cocktails in the company of fellow fans. The festivities kick off at 8pm, featuring a DJ and themed competitions where attendees can win prizes.

The live airing of the show starts at 9pm, with guests encouraged to stick around and debrief afterward as the DJ continues. To sweeten the deal, Love Island cocktails will be half-price from 10pm until close.

3 Corners Pizza has crafted a special Love Island menu that adds a fun twist to their house-made favorites. Signature themed cocktails include “Power Play Punch,” “Lemon Drop,” and “Aperol Spritz,” along with enticing food options like “Garlic Twists” and the Hawaiian “Island Pizza” topped with ham, bacon, and aloha BBQ sauce.

3 Corners Pizza is located at 813 Water Street in downtown Tampa. For more information, visit 3CornersPizza.com or call (813) 402-6976.